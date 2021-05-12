McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 756,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $169,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

