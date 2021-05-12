MediaAlpha (MAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect MediaAlpha to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28.

MAX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last ninety days.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

