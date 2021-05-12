MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 5.4%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 3,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,781,000.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

