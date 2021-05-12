Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.61 Million

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $364.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.69 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

