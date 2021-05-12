Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11,678.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,314 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

