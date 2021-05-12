Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average is $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

