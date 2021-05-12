Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 331.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $149.49.

