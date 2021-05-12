Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

