Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

