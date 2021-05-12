Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 354.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

