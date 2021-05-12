Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7,858.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock worth $3,150,137. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.