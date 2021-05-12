Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

