Meggitt’s (MGGT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Get Meggitt alerts:

LON MGGT opened at GBX 483.30 ($6.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.