Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. 936,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,174. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,078. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.