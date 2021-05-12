Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $26.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

