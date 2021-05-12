Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

