Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,143. The firm has a market cap of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

