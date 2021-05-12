MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.