MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $5.77 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

