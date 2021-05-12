MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 320 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

