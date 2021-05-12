Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Methanex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 247,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

