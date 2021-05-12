Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 247,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.