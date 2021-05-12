MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE MET opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

