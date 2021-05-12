MetLife (NYSE:MET) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

MetLife stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

