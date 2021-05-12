Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

