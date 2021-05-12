Meyer Handelman Co. Has $918,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.