Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 9,000 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

