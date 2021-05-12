Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

