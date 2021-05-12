Michael Mente Sells 200,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20.

RVLV stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

