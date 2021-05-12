Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Raised to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.