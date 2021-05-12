Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Raised to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.
LON MIDW opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24).
About Midwich Group
