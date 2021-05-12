Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

MIRM stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

