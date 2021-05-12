Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

