Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00656018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.