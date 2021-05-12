Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

