Morgan Stanley Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

