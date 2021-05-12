Morgan Stanley Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,056,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

