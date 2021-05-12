Morgan Stanley Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.
NYSE:EQH opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.
In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,056,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
