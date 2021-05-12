Morgan Stanley Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $30.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

TECK opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

