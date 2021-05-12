Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MORF stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $558,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,262 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $260,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,010. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morphic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

