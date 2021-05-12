MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 10th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:MSA opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

