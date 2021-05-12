MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $102.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $93.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,931 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

