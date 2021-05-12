mStable USD Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. mStable USD has a market cap of $42.64 million and approximately $258,390.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,291.97 or 1.00882225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00226655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

