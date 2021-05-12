Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 305704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

