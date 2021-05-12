MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $587,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.78.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.