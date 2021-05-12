MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

