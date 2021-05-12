MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

