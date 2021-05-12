MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

