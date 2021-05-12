MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

