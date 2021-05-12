Multiplier (BMXX) Price Tops $21.08 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $21.34 million and $15,101.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $21.08 or 0.00037164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00572937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00247548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.01 or 0.01207924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

