Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

