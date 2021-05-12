Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $355.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

